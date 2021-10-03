Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. Pearson has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 177,263 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth about $9,229,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 42.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

