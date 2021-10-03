Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,629 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.46% of Peloton Interactive worth $169,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $171.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $3,249,228.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,312.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,802 shares of company stock worth $64,961,505 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.