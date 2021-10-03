Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

OTCMKTS PENMF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Peninsula Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

