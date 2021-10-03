Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 106,356 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.56. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

