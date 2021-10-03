Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 20,598 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Trimble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

