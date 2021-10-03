Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ubiquiti by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UI opened at $301.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.67. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.80 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.