Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,501 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Viavi Solutions worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $488,092. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

