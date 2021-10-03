Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,653 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Calix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Calix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Calix by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,871 shares of company stock valued at $16,163,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

CALX stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $53.84.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

