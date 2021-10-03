Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 704,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $593.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

