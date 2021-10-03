Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 554,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $116.11 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,321.74 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

