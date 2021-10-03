Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,613 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Canopy Growth worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

