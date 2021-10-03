Pepe Cash Price Up 15.2% This Week (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $36.72 million and approximately $28,185.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00104316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00145401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,896.48 or 0.99791702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.70 or 0.07087400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

