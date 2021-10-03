Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €225.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €201.50 ($237.06).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €190.05 ($223.59) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €185.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €178.30.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

