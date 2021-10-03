Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Persimmon alerts:

PSMMY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. Persimmon has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $6.4916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.