Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAIC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petra Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PAIC opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Petra Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.