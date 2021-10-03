Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Shares of PHAR stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.01 million and a P/E ratio of 16.12. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.