Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $455,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $91,445.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,509 shares of company stock worth $1,109,865 over the last ninety days. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

