Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

PECO stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. 253,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

