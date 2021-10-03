Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0156 on Major Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $275.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,891.68 or 1.00014625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00081076 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.08 or 0.00370426 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.25 or 0.00677614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00244681 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004015 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,483,775 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

