PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in September

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PHXHF stock remained flat at $$3.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.