Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.80. 1,918,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,833. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 506,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $192,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,795 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.