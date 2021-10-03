PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, BOCOM International downgraded PICC Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of PICC Property and Casualty stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 2,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

