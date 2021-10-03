Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1,201.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 691,462 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,257,000 after acquiring an additional 676,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,921,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,651,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,222,000.

BOND traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.69. 204,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.79. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

