Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTOC. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,690,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,032,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,277,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

