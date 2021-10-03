Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of PNFP opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.67. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

