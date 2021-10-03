Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Separately, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.67. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $98.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $201,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 164,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after acquiring an additional 181,942 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

