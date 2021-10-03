Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Up 77.8% in September

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 277.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 152,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,589,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $641,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 26,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,152. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $16.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

