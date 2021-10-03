Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of PNFP opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.67. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $98.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

