Piper Sandler Weighs in on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

AVB stock opened at $222.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.37.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 20.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,448,000 after buying an additional 61,654 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 29.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 83,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 716,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 175,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

