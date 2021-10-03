Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

PLYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 73,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $705.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

