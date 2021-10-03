Po.et (POE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $509,747.93

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Po.et has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market capitalization of $509,747.93 and approximately $56.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,768.24 or 0.45422915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00117795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00223869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

