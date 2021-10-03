Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $812.82

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 812.82 ($10.62) and traded as low as GBX 783 ($10.23). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 786 ($10.27), with a volume of 117,689 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 864.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 813.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of £786.90 million and a P/E ratio of 12.28.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 42,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.48), for a total value of £376,959.15 ($492,499.54). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.76), for a total transaction of £225,000 ($293,963.94). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,885 shares of company stock valued at $82,495,915.

