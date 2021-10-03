Poolz Finance Price Hits $8.05 on Top Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $8.05 or 0.00016777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $22.00 million and $1.73 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00066995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00104535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00145546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.28 or 1.00011513 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.69 or 0.07108172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

