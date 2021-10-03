Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $5.45 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,840. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

