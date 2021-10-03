Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 292 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $448.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $470.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.91 and a 200-day moving average of $403.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.39.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

