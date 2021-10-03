Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,642 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $163.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.61. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

