Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 492,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,464,000 after buying an additional 79,502 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

