Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 209.2% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,417,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

