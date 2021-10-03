Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $113.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

