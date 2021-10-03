Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 185,729 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,729 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alcoa worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after buying an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $3,757,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.