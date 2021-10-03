Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.49 Million Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Crestwood Equity Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,909 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,914,000. HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 296,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

In other news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

