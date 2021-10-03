Primis Financial Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Primis Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Primis Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.