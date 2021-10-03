Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,040 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.