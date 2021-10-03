Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Greif worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEF. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

