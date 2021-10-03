Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 100,511 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 138.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

