Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 689.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

