Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 492.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.