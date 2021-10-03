PRIZM Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and $19,347.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001586 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,880,699,442 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

