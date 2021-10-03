ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC owned 0.05% of ProAssurance worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 65,828 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ProAssurance by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.34.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.46%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

