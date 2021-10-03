Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.680-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $548 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.16 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

